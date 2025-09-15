Photo Credit: CBS

Standing at 6’5” and weighing around 280 pounds during his NFL career, future Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt can make just about anybody look small. But on the call of Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, Ian Eagle flipped the script on his on-air partner, standing over Watt while the two gave their assessment of the game after one quarter of play.

During the call of the Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagle and Watt stood side by side to discuss the first quarter of play. And as you would expect, the size disparity between the two was incredibly jarring, which Eagle cracked a joke about on the broadcast.

“Fortunately, we wear the same size, so we can just switch blazers at halftime,” said Eagle.

“I thought this fit a little snug,” replied Watt jokingly.

“Fortunately we wear the same size, so we can just switch blazers at halftime”@JJWatt 🤝 Ian Eagle pic.twitter.com/wCn3MBs97I — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 7, 2025

Fast forward to Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Rams and Titans, and Eagle and Watt similarly issued an on-camera report after the first quarter. But this time, it was Eagle who was towering over Watt, who opted to give the report while sitting down.

Seeing this as likely one of the only ever opportunities to ever tower over Watt, Eagle made light of how he was the taller man in this instance.

“How you doing down there?” Eagle asked Watt.

“It’s breezy,” replied Watt. “Nice and breezy.”

Ian Eagle TOWERING over @JJWatt in the booth now 😂 pic.twitter.com/5uRgHoqHnV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 14, 2025

Ahead of the season, Eagle joked that he and Watt would be the “most yolked” broadcast team in all of football. So it sure seems like Eagle fully embraces working alongside a physical specimen in Watt.

But more importantly, the duo has largely received overwhelmingly positive reviews, which was certainly in question entering the 2025 season given this is Watt’s first season as the No. 2 color analyst at CBS.