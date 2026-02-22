Credit: CBS

March Madness is right around the corner, and Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery got a nice warm-up with the Cincinnati-Kansas game in regular-season Big 12 action on Saturday in Lawrence.

Unranked Cincinnati pulled off an upset victory, and convincingly so, in an 84-68 win over No. 8 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. As Eagle noted on the CBS broadcast, it’s the largest home loss for Kansas under head coach Bill Self. It’s also Cincinnati’s first win as an unranked team on the road vs a top-10 team since 1990.

Ian Eagle: “A huge win for the Cincinnati Bearcats in Lawrence, as they knock off Kansas, 84-68! This is the largest home loss under Bill Self!” Bill Raftery: “Just an incredible effort.” 🏀🎙️ pic.twitter.com/wq8Ky0V1m5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2026

While Cincinnati pulled away late, as part of a 48-34 second-half effort, it was an entertaining and shocking game that had the excellent duo of Eagle and Raftery in prime form.

Kansas looked like it might be in fine shape early on.

“OH, BIG FINISH!” Eagle exclaimed on a Flory Bidunga alley-oop dunk for the Jayhawks. “BIDUNGA! OVER THE TOP!”

OH MY GOODNESS FLORY BIDUNGA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SOoxpyuEWQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2026

And with just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half, Kansas got a nifty bucket from Elmarko Jackson.

“A dipsy-doodle for two!” Eagle said.

Raftery brought out one of his famous catchphrases: “A little lingerie on the deck!”

Ian Eagle: “A dipsy-doodle for two!” Bill Raftery: “A little lingerie on the deck!” 🏀🎙️ https://t.co/qd8URNERcP pic.twitter.com/MYiaeRMMlK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2026

But Cincinnati took charge from there, led by Moustapha Thiam, who scored a game-high 28 points.

“OH HE’S FEELING IT!” Eagle said as Thiam drilled a three. “It has been The Moustapha Thiam Show for Cincinnati! They’ve got their largest lead of the day! Inside, outside, it’s a whole lot of Thiam!”

Ian Eagle: “OH, HE’S FEELING IT!… It has been The Moustapha Thiam Show for Cincinnati! They’ve got their largest lead of the day! Inside, outside, it’s a whole lot of Thiam!” 🏀🔥🦅🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Z28BMfUJ1k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2026

The Bearcats continued to pour it on, with Jalen Celestine nailing one of his four triples on the afternoon.

“Celestine, string music from downtown!” Eagle said.

“Woo! What is going on?” Raftery asked, stunned by the Bearcats’ dominant effort.

“This team is alive and well, huh?” Raftery continued. “Stroking that lefty! Celestine drills it!”

Ian Eagle: “Celestine, string music from downtown!” Bill Raftery: “Woo! What is going on right now?” Cincinnati is rolling at Kansas. 🏀🔥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/1wg23x3NZl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2026

Eagle and Raftery will be joined by Grant Hill during the NCAA Tournament to form a booth that Awful Announcing readers voted the best booth in all of sports last April.