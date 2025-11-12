Graphic via Liam McGuire

As CBS Sports prepares to debut its brand new UFC package when the calendar turns to 2026, the network has hired a pair of veteran media executives to help get things started.

CBS Sports has reportedly hired ESPN’s Matt Kenny, a VP of programming and acquisitions at the Worldwide Leader, and Glenn Jacobs, a VP of production, to similar roles at the Paramount-owned network, per Puck’s John Ourand. Both Kenny and Jacobs played key roles in ESPN’s MMA coverage throughout its current media rights agreement with UFC.

“I’ve personally known—and been big fans of—both of them for over two decades,” CBS Sports president David Berson told Puck. “They’re seasoned and well-respected leaders and executives who perfectly fit the CBS Sports culture, and have already hit the ground running.”

Shortly after David Ellison’s Skydance took over Paramount earlier this year, the new combined company made a huge splash by purchasing the entirety of the UFC live rights portfolio as part of a 7-year, $7.7 billion deal. Under the new agreement, Paramount+ will exclusively stream all numbered UFC events and Fight Nights. CBS will also simulcast a select amount of numbered UFC events.

Unsurprisingly, Paramount+ will also be raising its monthly subscription price once the deal goes into effect. On Tuesday, Variety reported that the streaming service would raise its lowest tier by $1 per month, which will now cost $8.99, while annual subscriptions would jump by as much as $30 each year, from $59.99 to $89.99.

UFC, of course, is a year-round sport, so many fans will be incentivized to purchase the annual plan.