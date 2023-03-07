On Tuesday, CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery announced the broadcaster lineup for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the listing of the eight crews. The first four listed will call the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 matchups.

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

The four First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday will be called by Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, and Jon Rothstein. Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill will call the Final Four and National Championship.

As has been standard, there will be two studio crews.

Atlanta: Ernie Johnson, Seth Davis, Candace Parker, Jay Wright

New York: Greg Gumbel, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith, Wally Szczerbiak

Adam Zucker will be the second anchor and update host in New York, with Nabil Karim serving as update host and Adam Lefkoe as the second anchor in Atlanta. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst.

There are some changes from last year, mostly with the game reporters.

As reported yesterday, Stan Van Gundy replaces Reggie Miller, working with Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner.

Evan Washburn replaces Jamie Erdahl as the reporter working with Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel.

Lauren Shehadi replaces Dana Jacobson as the reporter working with Harlan, Bonner, and Van Gundy.

Andy Katz will work with Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, and Johnson this year after working with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas last year.

Erdahl is now working with Catalon and Lappas.

Jacobson is now working with Brad Nessler and Brendan Haywood.

All in all, the lineup is pretty similar to what we’ve seen in recent years from CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery. Aside from the reporter musical chairs on five of the teams, the lone switch is Van Gundy in for Miller. It’s a solid enough lineup, and with this being Nantz’s last NCAA Tournament, we should be getting some pretty significant changes to the lineup in a year’s time.