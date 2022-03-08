On Tuesday, Turner Sports and CBS revealed their broadcaster lineups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Spoiler alert: they’re pretty similar to last year! Asterisks indicate the crews moving on to the second weekend.

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn

The team of Nantz, Raftery, Hill, and Wolfson will call the Final Four and National Championship.

Compared to last year, here are the changes…

The top three team remain unchanged.

After dropping out last year, Reggie Miller rejoins the team of Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Dana Jacobson.

Avery Johnson joins the duo of Lisa Byington and Steve Smith, as does reporter Lauren Shehadi.

Deb Antonelli will work with Spero Dedes. Last year, Antonelli worked with Carter Blackburn and Dedes worked with Brendan Haywood.

Andy Katz will work as the reporter for the team of Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas. Last year, it was AJ Ross, who is now working with Dedes and Antonelli.

Haywood teams with Brad Nessler and reporter Evan Washburn, with Steve Lavin dropping out of the regular lineup.

The First Four will be called by Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, and Steve Lavin, with Jon Rothstein working as the reporter. First Four studio coverage will be hosted by Nabil Karim in Atlanta, along with analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis, and Rex Chapman.

Studio coverage is also similar to previous years, with studios in both New York and Atlanta. Greg Gumbel hosts in New York, while Ernie Johnson hosts from New York in the first week and Atlanta in the second week. During the tournament’s first week, Karim will host in Atlanta. New York analysts include Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith, and Wally Szczerbiak, while Atlanta analysts include Parker, Davis, Chapman, and various coaches to be named later, with Dwayne Wade also contributing. Adam Lefkoe will be on the update desk in New York during the first week of the tournament.

With the Final Four and National Championship airing on TBS this year, we’re hoping that we’ll be seeing the return of the Team Stream broadcasts for the first time since 2018, though nothing was announced on Tuesday.

This year’s Selection Show airs on Sunday, March 13th at 6 PM ET on CBS, with the First Four games taking place on March 15h and 16th and the first round of the tournament itself beginning on March 17th.