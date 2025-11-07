Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Gregg Giannotti was feeling a little too good on a feel good Friday when he accidentally shared a photo of a naked woman on national TV.

We all have things on our phone that we don’t want shared on national television and we combat that by not sharing it on national television. That’s where the mistake was made Friday morning on WFAN and CBS Sports Network.

It occurred as Giannotti was sharing a seemingly harmless story with Boomer Esiason and Jerry Recco. Giannotti said he was texting someone who he speaks with once a year when the person does annual work on his house. He didn’t say what the work was, but it seemed like it could have been someone who winterizes his sprinkler lines or decorates the outside of his house for the holidays. But what began as a text chain about setting a date to do whatever the annual work is, took a turn when a naked lady entered the chat.



“And then all of a sudden, he goes, ‘can you order me this when you get a chance?’” Giannotti read with a chuckle as he showed his phone to Esiason and Recco. “And it’s a naked woman with giant breasts.”

But for everyone watching on CBS Sports Network, Giannotti didn’t have to describe the photo, because the audience saw it. As Giannotti turned his phone toward Esiason and Recco, he also inadvertently turned it toward the CBS Sports Network camera that was zoomed in on him.

Recco quickly attempted to shoo the image off camera and CBS Sports Network immediately played the audio dump music that usually airs when a caller drops an F-bomb. But audio dump music couldn’t hide the photo of the naked woman with giant breasts. It was too late. After realizing it may have aired on TV, Giannotti watched on the monitor and confirmed you could see the picture.

“Wait, hold on, let me see in the monitor if you could actually see. I was trying to show Jerry,” Giannotti said while looking at the monitor. “Yeah, for two seconds. That’s alright.”

Hopefully it is alright and there are no repercussions for the blunder. Because in Giannotti’s defense, that’s a wild text to receive from someone you hire to do a job at your house once a year. Anyone who receives an accidental text like that would undoubtedly tell others about it. They just wouldn’t necessarily broadcast it on cable.