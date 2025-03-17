Photo Credit: Seth Davis on X.

Greg Gumbel was on the minds of those in the CBS Studio for the Selection Sunday show. Some members of the CBS team found a unique way to honor him.

To honor Gumbel, who passed away in December, members of the studio crew decided to paint it black — in a manner of speaking.

Seth Davis shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with members of the crew wearing Rolling Stones apparel to honor Gumbel. The Rolling Stones logo was also on display behind the desk.

“Start us up! Our CBS studio crew are all wearing Rolling Stones shirts today in honor of Greg Gumbel who loved the Stones,” Davis said. “Very much feeling his presence today!”

Gumbel’s presence is still clearly felt at CBS. In addition to the Rolling Stones apparel, Gumbel was also honored with a tribute to start the broadcast. As far as the Rolling Stones tribute, we can only imagine that Gumbel is looking down from his cloud with joy — or, dare we say — satisfaction.