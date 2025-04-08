Photo Credit: CBS

On Monday night, as CBS was wrapping up its coverage of Florida’s dramatic win over Houston in the National Championship Game, Ernie Johnson found one more way to pay tribute to the late Greg Gumbel.

As has been the case with every NCAA Tournament since 1987, the National Championship Game broadcast ended with “One Shining Moment.” But before viewers got to hear the familiar open and of course, “The ball is tipped,” Johnson remembered the legendary announcer.

“We wrap up our coverage from San Antonio with a moment our late colleague and our beloved friend Greg Gumbel relished,” Johnson said. “The chance to say, ‘Here is One Shining Moment.'”

“We wrap up our coverage from San Antonio with a moment our late colleague and our beloved friend Greg Gumbel relished. The chance to say here is One Shining Moment.” – Ernie Johnson 🏀📺🎙️🎥🌟❤️ pic.twitter.com/oT5w8IJ3cM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 8, 2025

Gumbel, a longtime announcer, passed away in December at the age of 78, had two stints at CBS. His first was from 1986-1994 and the second was from 1998 until his passing.

He has received countless numbers of well-deserved tributes since his death, with many of those coming during the tournament and in the leadup to it. That included a lengthy remembrance video which aired on Saturday before the national semifinals began.