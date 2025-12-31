Photo Credit: CBS

Longtime college football color commentator Gary Danielson called his last game on Wednesday as he heads off into retirement. And during the CBS postgame of the Sun Bowl between Arizona State and Duke in El Paso, TX, Danielson was cut off by a CBS commercial break as he was in the process of signing off with his final message.

Alongside play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler, reporter Jenny Dell, and production crew members in the broadcast booth, a CBS commercial break interrupted Danielson’s final thoughts.

CBS cut off Gary Danielson as he was still delivering his sign-off message into retirement. https://t.co/pMsRFHRQxS pic.twitter.com/7qHTCKhIz1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2025

The sign-off and tribute had been executed beautifully until the final seconds there, but it’s not a great look to cut him off before he can complete his thoughts in such an emotional and earned moment after such a long, successful career.

Danielson has been in the broadcast booth calling college football games for 36 years, and he’s been the lead college football analyst for CBS Sports since 2006. He worked alongside Verne Lunquist at CBS until Nessler took over the play-by-play duties in 2016. Danielson and Nessler also worked together as broadcast partners for ABC in 1997.

On Dec. 14, Danielson called his 17th Army-Navy game for CBS and was emotional in that sign-off.

Danielson, a former NFL quarterback with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, recently explained the favorite calls of his career, and noted, “My best stuff is being a good teammate and letting the play-by-play guy do what he has to do… And as a quarterback and as a leader, you’re always wanting to say something, and sometimes you just have to shut up.”