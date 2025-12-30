Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in 2023.

Gary Danielson has been in the booth for some of college football’s most iconic moments over his 36-year broadcasting career. The Kick Six. Jalen Milroe’s improbable fourth-and-31 touchdown. The Holy Buckeye.

But if you asked the retiring CBS analyst what he’s most proud of from those legendary calls, he’ll point you to something else entirely: what he didn’t say.

“My best stuff is being a good teammate and letting the play-by-play guy do what he has to do,” Danielson said. “Those great calls were not ruined by me trying to put my words in a time where it didn’t need to be. And as a quarterback and as a leader, you’re always wanting to say something, and sometimes you just have to shut up.”

“My best stuff is being a good teammate and letting the play-by-play guy do what he has to do… And as a quarterback and as a leader, you’re always wanting to say something, and sometimes you just have to shut up.” — CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson breaks down his favorite calls… pic.twitter.com/odZwcKUeT7 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 29, 2025

That restraint didn’t come naturally. Danielson spent 11 seasons as an NFL quarterback, a position that demands constant communication and control. The instinct to talk, to explain, to lead never fully goes away. But in the broadcast booth, that instinct had to be managed.

“Nothing. That’s hard,” Danielson said when asked what he said immediately after the Kick Six. “I’m a quarterback. I’m used to talking and taking the stage and telling people what to do.”

Gary Danielson announced in March that the 2025 season would be his last, capping a career that began at ESPN in 1990 and brought him to CBS in 2006. He’s spent nearly two decades as the network’s lead college football analyst, first on SEC on CBS and now calling Big Ten games alongside Nessler. Charles Davis will replace him in 2026.

He wasn’t always beloved by fans. SEC audiences frequently accused him of favoring Alabama, though Alabama fans found their own reasons to dislike him. When he said he didn’t see the big deal about Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, it didn’t exactly endear him to Volunteers fans. His perceived biases became a running joke in some circles, though Danielson repeatedly pushed back on the criticism, telling David Pollack’s podcast that he tried to “call balls and strikes and stay in the middle” rather than pretend to be an SEC guy when he hadn’t earned that designation.

But polarizing or not, Danielson’s résumé speaks for itself. He’s been nominated for six Sports Emmy Awards. He’s called 17 Army-Navy games, more than any other analyst. He got emotional after his final one earlier this month, fighting back tears as he reflected on what the game means to the people who watch it.

Gary Danielson will call his final game on Dec. 31 when Arizona State meets Duke in the Sun Bowl. After that, he’s done. He told Puck’s John Ourand earlier this year that he’d rather leave a couple of years early than one year late, before people started saying he didn’t have it anymore.

It’s a fitting philosophy for someone whose proudest moments came from knowing when to step back. Danielson built a career on understanding that sometimes the best thing an analyst can do is let the play-by-play guy work. Let the moment speak for itself. Let the pictures tell the story.

And as a quarterback and as a leader, sometimes you just have to shut up.