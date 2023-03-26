The Florida Atlantic Owls pulled off yet another surprising win in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, and afterward, head coach Dusty May had a surprising request.

After the No. 9 seed Owls knocked off the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats, 79-76, TBS Sports’ Allie LaForce tried to corral the winning coach for the obligatory postgame interview on the court.

May agreed, but only under one condition. As LaForce explained to viewers, “The beautiful thing about this team, coach wouldn’t do this interview unless all of you were standing around him.”

So the entire team joined May on camera for the interview.

"When you see a group of guys pulling in the same direction… Special things happen" ? It's all smiles for Dusty May and @FAUMBB as the Owls advance to their first Final Four in school history!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6zAQ9Yr19F — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

What made the moment memorable is the players received special “Final 4” hats as the interview progressed. The players donned their caps, stuck one on May’s head, then cocked it at a funny angle.

“When you see a group of guys, coaching staff, players, everybody pulling in the same direction, every single day, even when it’s hard, special things happen,” May said.

In an NCAA Tournament that has been historically crazy, with all the No. 1 seeds being upset before the Elite Eight for the first time in history, the Owls are the only true Cinderella team remaining. This is only FAU’s second NCAA Tournament appearance in the basketball program’s 30-year history. The Owls had never won a tournament game before this year.

Now they’re heading to the Final Four.

[March Madness/TBS]