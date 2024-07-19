Screengrab via CBS Sports Network.

The fact that there even is an ArenaBowl XXXIII to crown a champion of the 2024 Arena Football League season is a minor miracle in and of itself. The campaign has been one of the most tumultuous, tortured seasons in the history of American professional sports.

Let’s recap, shall we?

– The AFL returned in 2024 after a five year hiatus with the last Arena Football League season taking place in 2019 before the pandemic.

– The 2024 season started with 16 teams, 8 teams folded before the end of the season meaning just half the league survived. Multiple teams folded up shop after just one or two games. Insane stories included the Philadelphia Soul fielding a team of players from another league, broken promises from the AFL, missed payments to players, and much more.

– Commissioner Lee Hutton was removed after Week 3, replaced by former NFL coach Jeff Fisher.

– A proposed television deal with NFL Network never came into being.

And yet, in spite of it all, the Albany Firebirds took the field against the Billings Outlaws on Friday night to contest ArenaBowl XXXIII… in a mall… in New Jersey.

Yes, that’s right. In the biggest mall-sports crossover event since the debut episode of WCW Monday Nitro took place at the Mall of America in Minneapolis in 1995, ArenaBowl XXXIII was played at the American Dream Center at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. Of course, since it was the Arena Football League, there were reports that the game was in jeopardy of even taking place in the week leading up to the event.

Regardless, it made for one of the most unique visuals you will ever see for a sporting event as the game aired on CBS Sports Network.

“A site for a championship game unlike anything we’ve ever seen.” ArenaBowl XXXIII from American Dream mall starts right now on CBS Sports Network! pic.twitter.com/MVaFrEHvuf — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) July 19, 2024

What opening kickoff looks like from inside American Dream shopping mall. ArenaBowl XXXIII pic.twitter.com/p4YVOSFx74 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) July 19, 2024

Albany scores just before the half to trim the deficit to 17-13. pic.twitter.com/zcbzstWf0l — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) July 19, 2024

Clutch touchdown catch right in front of the Rosetta Italian Bakery. As you might expect, fans who were watching were experiencing a mixture of awe, disbelief, and whatever mall joke they could find.

The Arena Bowl inside the mall looks awesome, 5:30 on a Friday was definitely a choice tho. — Cody Wills (@_codywills_) July 19, 2024

Arena Bowl: The Granddaddy Of The Mall — Andy Bruinewoud (@AndyAkeko) July 19, 2024

Watching the ArenaBowl, and the coaches are wearing headsets. Where are the coaches up top in a mall? Level 3? Albany outside the Sbarro and Billings outside the GameStop? — Richard Martin (@Ricardo_Knows) July 19, 2024

For all you true sickos out there the Arena Bowl is on CBS Sports. The game is being played in a shopping mall. Be still my early 2000s heart. Perfect way to start a weekend. Let’s freaking go!#ArenaBowl#AFL — Erik Trosclair (@eazytro) July 19, 2024

The arena football league championship is being played inside a mall. Yes a shopping mall. Future of sports? 😂 pic.twitter.com/gFRkqiiD0P — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) July 19, 2024

Who said Amazon was killing malls all over the country? Clearly Arena League Football is the future. What a sight to behold. America, what a country.

Of course, maybe it was a “Four Seasons Total Landscaping” moment and someone booked a venue at “The Meadowlands” thinking it was going to be MetLife Stadium.