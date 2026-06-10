Credit: CBS Sports

CBS Sports NFL reporter Evan Washburn is branching out beyond the sidelines with a new three-part video series called PROCESS, and the first episode drops tonight, Wednesday, June 10, on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel.

The concept came straight out of something Washburn has been hearing throughout his 12 years covering the league. Sit in enough production meetings, locker rooms, and press conferences, and you start hearing “the process” and “process over results” so often that it almost loses meaning. Rather than just nodding along, he decided to actually find out what it means.

“PROCESS is a video series that was born out of all my years in production meetings hearing players and coaches talk about ‘the process’ and ‘process over results,'” Washburn said in a statement to Awful Announcing. “So the goal of this series was to figure out what that actually looks like.”

This is Process.@EvanWashburn is joined by some of the NFL’s finest to talk through the journey of gearing up for a new season :fire: First episode drops on our YouTube channel this Wednesday at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/PoRrfUotz3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 9, 2026

To build out the series, Washburn broke the concept into three categories — physical, mental, and emotional — and paired each one with a different subject.

“I see process as a broad term, so we wanted to create a framework that focuses on the content,” Washburn said. “We separated the show into three categories: physical — how you prepare your body and skill set for a new season; mental — what a player or coach does to review the previous season and prepare for the upcoming year; and emotional — what do they do away from football to refill the emotional tank.”

Tonight’s premiere takes Washburn to Seattle to spend time with Sam Darnold, now a Super Bowl champion after a career that had most people writing him off not long ago. The episode is focused on the physical side of Darnold’s offseason work, specifically what he’s doing to sharpen his throwing mechanics and deep-ball accuracy heading into the new season.

Episode 2 moves to Washington, D.C., for a sit-down with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, covering the mental side of what coaches actually do once a season ends. Quinn walks Washburn through how he breaks down a finished year, examines what went wrong, figures out why, and recalibrates the team’s direction before the next season gets going.

The third and final episode sees Washburn hit the golf course with Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who uses golf to recharge each offseason emotionally.

“It’s amazing to hear the Super Bowl winning quarterback talk about the level of detail that goes into throwing a football and how an All-Pro safety compares reading putts to reading quarterbacks,” Washburn added.

All three episodes will be available on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel.