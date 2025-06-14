CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso (R) in a February 2025 appearance on Buffalo's WGRZ. CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso (R) in a February 2025 appearance on Buffalo’s WGRZ. (WGRZ on YouTube.)
There are some uncertain times ahead for CBS. Parent company Paramount Global announced cuts of 3.5 percent of its U.S. jobs earlier this week, with those cuts coming on the heels of a previous wave of layoffs and restructuring last summer that targeted around 2,000 employees, 15 percent of its domestic workforce. The full implications at CBS Sports remain to be seen, but one prominent departure is Chris Trapasso, a NFL Draft and young player analyst who had been working for the company since 2017:

Trapasso joined CBS in 2017 following work at NFL Media, Bleacher Report, and SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings. His announcement of this exit sparked numerous tributes on social media from colleagues and other prominent media figures. Here are a few of those:

It’s unclear if there are further specific cuts at CBS Sports in this wave of layoffs. One other exit we have seen is from a marketing figure who certainly had an impact on the overall company’s sports approach, Paramount+ sports and social strategy lead Karla Ortiz:

For Paramount Global in particular, there’s remaining uncertainty on if their proposed merger with Skydance (officially announced last summer after a long dance before that) will receive regulatory approval. But there are also broader media company hurdles in this economic environment, with Disney and WBD also recently announcing major layoffs. These Paramount cuts fit into that picture as well.

