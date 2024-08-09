Photo credit: @guccecu

Deion Sanders will worry about his Big 12 opponents during the season, but today, he seems more concerned with battling CBS.

While speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Eric Christensen from CBS Colorado began to ask a question. But immediately after introducing himself, Christensen was abruptly stopped by Sanders.

Coach Prime is not taking any questions from CBS outlet👀 “What they did was foul” pic.twitter.com/Lpx8AKX8FW — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) August 9, 2024



“CBS,” Sanders said while giving the reporter a dismissive hand-wave. “I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s above that. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I got love for you. I appreciate you. I respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

Before Sanders moved on to the next question, Christensen reminded the Colorado Buffaloes football coach that he’s from Denver, not a national reporter. But it didn’t seem to matter.

“You are who you are. CBS is CBS. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I respect you. That’s why I told you that, I’m looking you in the eye as a man,” Sanders said while wearing sunglasses. “I respect you. I got love for you, but what they did was foul.”

Christensen is the managing editor of sports with KCNC CBS Colorado. KCNC is owned and operated by CBS. But Sanders being so dismissive of Christensen begs the question of, what did CBS do? Sanders was on 60 Minutes twice during the last college football season, so it would seem like his fight with the network is relatively new.

Last month, CBS Sports ranked Sanders as the second-worst head coach in the Big 12 and the 61st-best coach overall in college football. Another article by CBS Sports last month labeled Sanders more of an entertainer than a coach. In past years, Sanders has proved it doesn’t necessarily take much to spark a media skirmish with him.

Sanders walked out of a press conference in 2021 when he was coaching Jackson State because a reporter referred to him by his first name. That same week, Sanders allegedly banned a Clarion Ledger reporter from covering his football team one day after the outlet published a story about a domestic violence charge against the highest-ranked recruit in school history.

Maybe there’s more than inglorious offseason rankings behind Sanders’ decision to snub CBS from his press conference, but if there is, it certainly seemed like Christensen was unaware of it.

