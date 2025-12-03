Credit: CBS Sports

A replacement for veteran golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch has been named at CBS.

Colt Knost will fill the role long held by Baker-Finch at the Tiffany Network, CBS announced on Wednesday. Knost will join play-by-play voice Jim Nantz, lead analyst Trevor Immelman, and fellow analyst Frank Nobilo in the so-called “Super Tower” during the 2026 season. Dottie Pepper and Mark Immelman will remain the network’s on-course reporters, with Amanda Balionis handling interviews.

Knost joined CBS Sports in 2019, serving as an on-course reporter for select events before joining the network full-time in 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite, known for bringing his unique brand of humor to the network’s golf broadcasts.

“Colt has become a valued voice on our team, bringing insight, energy, and his engaging personality to every broadcast,” CBS Sports executive producer Harold Bryant said in a press release. “Elevating him alongside Jim, Trevor, and Frank in our Super Tower is a natural next step that reflects the trust and respect he’s earned.”

Knost has made inroads in other parts of golf media outside traditional broadcasts since his retirement from the pro game in 2020. He hosts the popular Subpar podcast alongside Drew Stoltz, where the duo interview notable figures in the world of golf each week.

CBS has had plenty of time to mull a replacement for Baker-Finch after the analyst, who had spent 18 years in the CBS booth following an eight-year stint at ESPN, after the beloved commentator announced his retirement in June. Knost has just about as high an approval rating amongst golf fans as is reasonably possible for any broadcaster in any sport, so his promotion should be well-received.