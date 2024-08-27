Joining the ever-expanding college football pregame fray, CBS Sports HQ is launching its own Saturday morning pregame show. Aptly named College Football Pregame, the show will premiere Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. (ET).

Hosted by Jordan Giorgio and Jeremy St. Louis, College Football Pregame will preview each week’s action with a bevy of analysts and will tap the vast resources of CBS Sports including the Cover 3 podcast and Big Ten on CBS reporter Jenny Dell.

The analysts appearing each week with Giorgio and St. Louis will be Damien Harris, Cardale Jones, Danny Kanell and Beanie Wells. Dennis Dodd will also be on hand to provide any breaking news for the show. Also expected to contribute to College Football Pregame are analysts Mackenzie Brooks and Josh Pate as well as reporters Richard Johnson and Matt Zenitz.

Following College Football Pregame, CBS Sports HQ will provide full coverage of the day’s action with its own highlights show.

College Football Pregame will stream on CBS Sports HQ throughout the college football season and will be on from 9 a.m. through noon. CBS Sports HQ is found on the Paramount+ and CBS Sports app for mobiles, tablets and connected TVs as well as the Pluto TV platform.

CBS Sports HQ hopes that College Football Pregame will make a mark in the college football studio lexicon.