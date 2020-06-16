The PGA Tour returned with the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Sunday’s final round averaged an impressive 3.091 million viewers on CBS, according to the CBS Sports press release.

It’s the most-watched final round of the tournament in 16 years, and makes for a +50% increase on last year’s ratings for the final round. The audience peaked at 3.88 million viewers from 5:45-6:00 p.m. ET.

The Charles Schwab Challenge — which takes place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX — surely got a nice boost in television ratings from sports-starved fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And those that tuned in saw Daniel Berger (-15) take down Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win his first tournament in three years. The final round viewers also got to see one of the rarest things in broadcasting: Jim Nantz actually botching an ad read.

The ratings success for The Charles Schwab Challenge comes a few weeks after The Match II delivered record-setting cable ratings — averaging 5.8 million viewers — across Turner networks.