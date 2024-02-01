Who doesn’t love a good doink? CBS is naturally pulling out all the stops for the Super Bowl with their production, which typically introduces new broadcast angles and cameras that fans have never seen before. For this year’s 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl, that includes a hilarious “Doink Cam” that will be stationed high up each upright in the hopes that a kicker breaks his own fanbase’s hearts with the dreaded signature noise of a missed field goal.

Chicago Bears fans may want to look away now, but here’s the video promo from CBS on all the new camera angles that you’ll be seeing for the Super Bowl. It includes an incredible 6 doink cameras, 5 skycams, 3 drones, and a partridge in a pear tree.

From drones to "doink" cameras, we'll be pulling out all the stops in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/96iRmrsFC2 — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) February 1, 2024

All totaled, CBS will have 165 cameras for the game, including ones with 4K zoom extraction capabilities, super slo-mo replays, augmented reality, and depth-of-field cameras. Unfortunately, we can’t get a camera in the booth in all of that technology for every time Tony Romo says to Jim Nantz, “EEEEEEHHHH, I DON’T KNOW JIM….”

CBS Sports’ record 22nd broadcast of Super Bowl to extend Network’s long history of innovation and groundbreaking technology, featuring new production elements including record number of 4K zoom extraction cameras, “doink” cameras, and cutting-edge augmented reality graphic… pic.twitter.com/T2ci2JJVD2 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) February 1, 2024

In all seriousness, it sounds like it’ll be amazing viewing experience and the doink cam could provide a special moment. Even if a ball doesn’t hit the upright exactly where the camera is placed, it could provide unique angles for kicks and other plays that we’ve never seen before during a football telecast. And that’s what broadcasting the Super Bowl should be all about.

[NFL on CBS]