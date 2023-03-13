On Monday, a new documentary about legendary Princeton coach Pete Carril was announced.

Called Think. See. Do. The Legacy of Pete Carril, the film will premiere on Saturday, March 25th at 2 PM ET on CBS. Those featured in the film include Jim Boeheim, Jay Wright, Bill Raftery, Alonzo Mourning, Craig Robinson, and Mitch Henderson. Carril’s recruiting style, culture, and his Princeton Offense are among the topics discussed.

Here’s a blurb from the release.

“We are so proud to share Coach Carril’s story,” said Craig Robinson, Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). “This is the second of several documentaries we are producing as part of the launch of Coaches+ Media, and we look forward to building on our mission to present entertaining and inspirational programming around the positive impact coaches have made in all of our lives.” Directed by Mike Sear of Coaches+ Media, THINK. SEE. DO. – THE LEGACY OF PETE CARRIL takes its title from an oft-repeated axiom from Coach Carril, whose tough, detail-orientated coaching philosophy influenced countless players and coaches over his 60-year coaching career, 29 of them with Princeton. Through revealing interviews with current and former coaches and players such as Jim Boeheim, Jay Wright, Bill Raftery, Alonzo Mourning, Craig Robinson and Mitch Henderson, the documentary delves into Carril’s unconventional recruiting methods, culture of brutal honesty, as well as his fun, idiosyncratic personality quirks and a breakdown of his famous “Princeton Offense.”

And here’s a trailer.

This film is a production of Coaches+ Media, which was created last year. The production company has a multiplatform deal with CBS Sports, which includes content and programming on CBS digital and linear platforms in 2023.

Think. See. Do. The Legacy of Pete Carril premieres on Saturday, March 25th at 2 PM ET on CBS, with a re-air on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Sports network. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.