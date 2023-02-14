On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced a new documentary called Crown that “will explore this country’s complicated relationship with Black hair through a sports lens.” Nate Burleson narrates the doc, which is directed by Sarah Kazadi-Ndoye of CBS Sports.

Here’s a trailer.

CBS Sports to Premiere Original Documentary “Crown” in Celebration Of Black History Month New Documentary Celebrating Black Hair in Sports to Debut on @CBSSportsNet on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6 PM, ET with Encore on @BET Full Release: https://t.co/S01HNpqEM2 pic.twitter.com/Rsnib1bTjO — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) February 14, 2023

And here’s the summary of Crown from the CBS Sports release, noting many of the prominent sports personalities interviewed.

CROWN features iconic athletes – past and present – whose hair styles changed the game and helped Black Americans live authentically by embracing their hair. Featured interviews include NBA Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving, three-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, seven-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA champion Nneka Ogwumike, three-time NBA champion A.C. Green, NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James and three-time NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu. Interviewees also include Minnesota state representative Esther Agbaje; 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony; six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler; 2021 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament champion Haley Jones; Bill Reilly, the third Black player in the NHL; and 13-year NBA veteran Jalen Rose.

Andrew Johnson, the former high school wrestler forced to cut his hair prior to a 2018 match, is also featured.

Crown will premiere at 6 PM ET on Sunday, February 19th on CBS Sports Network, with a re-air Sunday, February 26th at 7 PM ET on BET.

[CBS Sports]