While there may be no live NCAA men’s basketball “March Madness” tournament action at the moment thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, there are a fair bit of classic games being shown. The main CBS network is airing classic games this weekend and next, and CBS Sports Network is also leaning into this, airing classic NCAA Tournament games beginning Sunday, March 22. Here’s their schedule through Sunday, March 28 (all times Eastern):
Sunday, March 22
|6:00 PM
|2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia
Monday, March 23
|7:00 PM
|2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke
|9:00 PM
|2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke
|Midnight
|2019 Second Round: UCF vs. Duke
|2:00 AM
|2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke
|4:00 AM
|2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke
Tuesday, March 24
|10:00 AM
|2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke
|6:00 PM
|2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia
|8:00 PM
|2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia
|10:00 PM
|2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
|Midnight
|2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia
|2:00 AM
|2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia
|4:00 AM
|2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia
Wednesday, March 25
|10:00 AM
|1998 First Round: Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss
|6:00 PM
|2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke
|8:00 PM
|2008 First Round: Davidson vs. Gonzaga
|10:00 PM
|2008 Second Round: Davidson vs. Georgetown
|Midnight
|2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia
|2:00 AM
|2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke
|4:00 AM
|2010 Second Round: Northern Iowa vs. Kansas
Thursday, March 26
|10:00 AM
|2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana
|6:00 PM
|2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington
|8:00 PM
|2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
|10:00 PM
|2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana
|Midnight
|2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington
|2:00 AM
|2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
|4:00 AM
|2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana
Friday, March 27
|10:00 AM
|2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga
|6:00 PM
|2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier
|8:00 PM
|2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas
|10:00 PM
|2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin
|Midnight
|2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier
|2:00 AM
|2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas
|4:00 AM
|2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin
Saturday, March 28
|8:00 AM
|2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joe’s
|10:00 AM
|2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona
|Noon
|2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky
|2:00 PM
|1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
|4:00 PM
|1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke
|6:00 PM
|2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan
|8:00 PM
|2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
|10:00 PM
|1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
|Midnight
|1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke
|2:00 AM
|2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan
|4:00 AM
|2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
Sunday, March 29
|7:00 AM
|2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
|9:00 AM
|1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky
|1:00 PM
|2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
|3:00 PM
|2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke
|10:00 PM
|2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame
|Midnight
|2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky
|2:00 AM
|2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
|4:00 AM
|2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke
And after next Sunday, they’re planning to continue on with notable classic Final Four and National Championship games, with a full schedule there to be announced later. So those looking for classic March Madness games may want to check out CBSSN this week.