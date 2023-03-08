On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced the launch of a new 24-hour soccer streaming digital network. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will debut on Tuesday, April 11th, and will be available for free on CBSSports.com, Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and Pluto TV at launch.

CBS execs spoke positively about the incoming launch of the network.

“The launch of the CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.” “Interest in soccer has never been stronger. By launching a first-of-its-kind streaming network in the U.S. dedicated to soccer globally, CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK provides a tremendous growth opportunity by delivering unprecedented, round-the-clock coverage for passionate soccer fans,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president, digital, of CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations. “CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK capitalizes on our existing soccer rights by building free audiences around CBS Sports and Pluto TV platforms while driving new subscribers and enhancing the sports experience for Paramount+.”

The CBS Sports Golazo Network’s flagship program will be a weekday morning show called Morning Footy, hosted by Susannah Collins. She’ll be joined by Nico Cantor, Charlie Davies, and Alexis Guerreros, with Jenny Chiu providing updates. Other content on the network will include “live matches, pre- and post-match breakdowns, magazine shows,” along with documentaries and other original content. On Champions League matchdays, the Golazo Network “will provide an exclusive pre- and post-match show surrounding CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY” along with same-day replays of matches.

Given the soccer rights owned by CBS (Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference, Serie A, and so on), it doesn’t seem like there will be a lack of content on the Golazo Network. Ad-supported 24-hour streaming networks like this aren’t anything new (CBS itself launched CBS Sports HQ five years ago), and CBS clearly thinks they can appeal to viewers with the Golazo Network.

[CBS Sports]