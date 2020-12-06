It’s been quite the week for broadcasts losing their announcers and sideline reporters filling in. That first happened with Holly Rowe filling in for Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on a WVU-Gonzaga basketball game on ESPN Wednesday. On Saturday, we saw a similar situation, with CBS’ booth of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson briefly off-air during Alabama-LSU. Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl stepped in to provide play-by-play for a few plays. Here’s how this started:

CBS briefly lost announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson during Alabama-LSU Saturday. Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl filled in. pic.twitter.com/TSJQ0S3a1j — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) December 6, 2020

And here’s how it ended:

Here's Erdahl returning play-by-play to Nessler once the booth came back. pic.twitter.com/XWOc6o8SGb — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) December 6, 2020

That’s nice work by Erdahl to fill in on short notice with no preparation. And while this booth outage didn’t last terribly long, it was still significant. And Erdahl did a solid job of stepping into the breach and keeping things rolling until Nessler and Danielson were able to get back on the air.

[Clippit]