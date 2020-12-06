Jamie Erdahl calling LSU-Alabama briefly.
CBSNCAABy Andrew Bucholtz on

It’s been quite the week for broadcasts losing their announcers and sideline reporters filling in. That first happened with Holly Rowe filling in for Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on a WVU-Gonzaga basketball game on ESPN Wednesday. On Saturday, we saw a similar situation, with CBS’ booth of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson briefly off-air during Alabama-LSU. Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl stepped in to provide play-by-play for a few plays. Here’s how this started:

And here’s how it ended:

That’s nice work by Erdahl to fill in on short notice with no preparation. And while this booth outage didn’t last terribly long, it was still significant. And Erdahl did a solid job of stepping into the breach and keeping things rolling until Nessler and Danielson were able to get back on the air.

[Clippit]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz