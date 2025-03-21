Photo credit: CBS

Evan Washburn earned his paycheck during Thursday’s NCAA Tournament coverage on CBS, and not just because he roamed the sidelines for nearly 12 hours. It was that trash can he jumped through.

The 15-seed Omaha Mavericks made their first NCAA division I men’s basketball tournament in the program’s history this season. And they did so with the quirky good luck charm of destroying trash cans with pro wrestling-like flair. In fact, even pro wrestlers Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd got in on the action. Unfortunately for Omaha, they weren’t able to celebrate with a trash can Thursday night, as they lost to second-seeded St. John’s by 30 points, ending any hopes of a Cinderella story.

But while Omaha couldn’t destroy a trash can after the game, Washburn was able to knee drop one before it. And he crushed it, both figuratively and literally.

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate this trash can knee drop from Evan Washburn? pic.twitter.com/b1jPjmx9Gr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2025



CBS has tried some strange things with Evan Washburn in the past. We all remember when the network had Washburn awkwardly hand NC State’s DJ Burns ice cream after winning the ACC Tournament. But Washburn’s trash can knee drop begs the question, what’s the deal with CBS having their broadcasters jump through stationary objects?

Last year, CBS had its full cast of analysts from The NFL Today initiate themselves into Bills Mafia by jumping through tables at Orchard Park, even 67-year-old Bill Cowher. And here they are sending Evan Washburn through a trash can. As well as Washburn performed his knee drop, it paled in comparison to Nate Burleson diving through a table. But we’ll give him some extra credit considering it came toward the end of a nearly 12-hour shift to kick off round one of the NCAA Tournament.