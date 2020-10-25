NFL fans tuning in for Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans briefly found themselves staring at a whole lot of static and scrambled signals, prompting some of them to lose their cool while they missed out on key plays down the stretch. Given that this was a highly anticipated showdown of 5-0 teams, that reaction was understandable.

With a little over six minutes left in the game, the Steelers led the Titans 27-24 and were driving their way into Tennessee territory with the hopes of putting things out of reach. However, that’s also when something seemed to start messing with the broadcast signal, and viewers were treated to a feed that kept blinking on and off. Considering the Steelers were attempting to convert a huge third down, the timing could not have been worse.

Some broadcast issues in Tennessee pic.twitter.com/LfS4DaZLsZ — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 25, 2020

What is going on with Steelers-Titans on CBS? pic.twitter.com/P7zPIbXvpj — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) October 25, 2020

Down goes the CBS broadcast in the Steelers-Titans game lol pic.twitter.com/nEPNojWqdL — . (@FTBBurner11) October 25, 2020

When the broadcast finally went dark, the feed cut to commercials and returned to the CBS studio as James Brown explained the issues to the audience. “Some technical difficulties” were the dreaded cause. The issues were blamed on the weather, though it was unclear what kind of inclimate weather was happening in Tennessee at the time.

Ultimately, viewers missed two plays and a little more time before the feed returned.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers were unable to convert the drive into points and the Titans are now driving down the field in an attempt to win the game. Let’s hope CBS can keep it together long enough for viewers to see what happens. UPDATE: The Steelers held on to win and moved to 6-0.

