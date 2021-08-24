Tuesday saw the NFL on CBS announcing teams for this year officially announced, and there are some notable changes from last year’s lineup. The #1 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson) and #2 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn) teams remain the same, but there are some new pairings behind that. Greg Gumbel, previously teamed with Rich Gannon (whose contract CBS opted not to renew this summer), will now pair with Adam Archuleta (who was previously with Spero Dedes) and has AJ Ross joining that team as the regular sideline reporter. Dedes now teams with Jay Feely (who was previously with Tom McCarthy), and McCarthy now pairs with Tiki Barber (who was previously with Beth Mowins).

Beyond that, the team of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins remains the same, as does the team of Andrew Catalon and James Lofton. Mowins will return to call select games, but without a designated partner at this point. And Sherree Burruss and Amanda Balionis will serve as additional sideline reporters. Here’s a CBS graphic outlining the full assignments:

And here are the Week 1 assignments (subject to change):

GAME PLAY-BY-PLAY/ANALYST PRODUCER/DIRECTOR 1:00 PM, ET: N.Y. Jets @ Carolina Andrew Catalon/James Lofton//Sherree Burruss Steve McKee/Andy Goldberg Jacksonville @ Houston Greg Gumbel/Adam Archuleta//AJ Ross Jonathan Segal/Mark Grant Pittsburgh @ Buffalo Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn Mark Wolff/Bob Fishman Arizona @ Tennessee Tom McCarthy/Tiki Barber Deb Boulac/Chris Svendsen L.A. Chargers@ Washington Spero Dedes/Jay Feely Jason Ross/Jim Cornell 4:25 PM, ET: Cleveland @ Kansas City Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson Jim Rikhoff/Mike Arnold Miami @ New England Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins Ken Mack/Suzanne Smith

The Week 2 assignments, and more details on CBS’ studio coverage, can be seen in their release.