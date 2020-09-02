On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced their broadcast crews for the 2020 NFL season, which includes minimal changes from last year’s lineup.

The top team (obviously) remains the duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson returning as the crew’s reporter. Following the departure of Dan Fouts, Ian Eagle’s partner for the 2020 season will be newly-hired Fox alum Charles Davis, and they will work with reporter Evan Washburn.

There’s been a slight shakeup in the middle of CBS’s lineup this season. Kevin Harlan and Greg Gumbel are swapping partners this season, with Harlan teaming up with Trent Green and reporter Melanie Collins and Gumbel working with Rich Gannon.

The rest of the CBS lineup remains the same: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton return as a team this year, as do Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta. Further down the lineup, Tom McCarthy will work with Jay Feely, and Beth Mowins will work with Tiki Barber. Other sideline reporters for CBS include Feely (when he’s not working with McCarthy in the booth), Amanda Balionis, Sherree Burruss, AJ Ross, and Michael Grady. All of those reporters aside from Burruss got regular work on CBS’s NFL coverage last season.

CBS also rolled out their broadcast assignments for the first two weeks of the season.

Week 1

Browns @ Ravens: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Jets @ Bills: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross

Colts @ Jaguars: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Dolphins @ Patriots: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Raiders @ Panthers: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Chargers @ Bengals: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Week 2

Broncos @ Steelers: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Bills @ Dolphins: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Giants @ Bears: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Jaguars @ Titans: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross

Chiefs @ Chargers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ravens @ Texans: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Additionally, CBS announced plans for the NFL Today, which feature no major changes. James Brown will host, and he’ll be joined by Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, and Nate Burleson. Gene Steratore also returns as rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora remains the insider.

