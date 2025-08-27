Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks after announcing it would debut a new digital-only Sunday morning NFL pregame show, CBS has revealed who will be taking part.

On Wednesday, the network announced that NFL studio analysts Matt Ryan, Antonio Pierce, and Kyle Long will join host Amanda Guerra on The NFL Today+. Ryan will also continue his role on the flagship The NFL Today show on CBS.

The new show will air at 10 a.m. ET each Sunday during the NFL season and stream across CBS Sports’ digital platforms, including Paramount+, the free CBS Sports HQ channel, and the network’s YouTube page. The show will debut live from Lambeau Field during Week 1 as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions.

🚨THE NFL TODAY+ is ready for kickoff🚨 Led by THE NFL TODAY’S Matt Ryan, along with Antonio Pierce, Kyle Long and host Amanda Guerra. The crew will be on the road for Week 1, live from Lambeau Field at 10 AM ET. https://t.co/NqR7GTMPGH pic.twitter.com/S9dCyNck40 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 27, 2025

Per the original announcement, The NFL Today+ will feature real-time NFL news, live look-ins from the sites of games, including on-site reports and interviews, and will also feature content creators and influencers.

As part of CBS Sports’ restructuring, the network canceled its other long-running NFL pregame show, aptly named That Other Pregame Show, Awful Announcing learned earlier this month. Out of the main cast announced today, only Long makes the transition from TOPS to The NFL Today+, though others may appear in more limited capacities.