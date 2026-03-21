Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports and TNT Sports play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson put together a valiant effort to get through Tuesday night’s Texas-NC State First Four broadcast on truTV with a voice that was barely there alongside Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale.

But Anderson was held out of Thursday’s first-round action of the NCAA Tournament, allowing him to get through the illness so that he could hopefully get back to full strength for Saturday’s second-round games. Anderson was replaced by Jason Benetti on Thursday, who did an excellent job calling four games alongside color commentator Jim Jackson.

On Saturday, Anderson indeed made his return to call second-round games, and he was in prime form for the second-round opener between Saint Louis and Michigan on CBS. Anderson had his voice, enthusiasm, and electric calls back to his usual March Madness self.

Jim Jackson: “We’ve talked about the flow. It’s a pretty clean game right now.” Brian Anderson: “YAXEL! NOTHING CLEAN ABOUT THAT! AS DIRTY AS IT GETS!” 🏀🔨🔥🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/CllbuFIXHx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2026

In the second half, Jackson told Anderson, “Speaking of poise, it’s good to have you back, my friend. I know it’s a little struggle the last couple of days.”

Anderson then jokingly acted like he was having a health scare in the moment before getting serious to explain how losing his voice was a “helpless feeling,” and then offering high praise for Benetti.

Brian Anderson: “It’s a helpless feeling when there’s no voice there… There are a number of people who could have stepped in and done that job. There are very few who could have stepped in and done it as well as the great Jason Benetti.” 🏀🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament https://t.co/KmKon12u1L pic.twitter.com/tdTWsYA2Gg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2026

“I want to thank Jason,” Anderson said. “Thanks, Jimmy, by the way. I appreciate that. It was a thrill watching you guys. It’s a helpless feeling when there’s no voice there. Thanks for enduring it on Tuesday with Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley on the First Four. I just couldn’t go.”

“There are a number of people who could have stepped in and done that job,” Anderson continued. “There are very few who could have stepped in and done it as well as the great Jason Benetti. A trusted friend of mine.”

Benetti was in the building to call Saturday’s second-round games for Westwood One Radio alongside Sarah Kustok.

Anderson is exactly right about Benetti, and Benetti surely feels the same way about Anderson. They’re two of the best play-by-play broadcasters in sports, each offering excellent versatility that shines through this time of the year with their high-profile basketball and baseball play-by-play duties.