Credit: CBS, CBS Sports Network

If you’re waiting for CBS to release a statement about Tony Romo being arrested, Boomer Esiason thinks you might be waiting a very long time.

Romo was arrested in Wisconsin last Thursday on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after performing poorly on field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. The CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was booked on a first-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge and cited for refusing to take an intoxication test.

According to the Daily Mail, CBS has reportedly backed Romo after his arrest, although they’ve made no public statement. And earlier this week, former NFL on CBS studio analyst Boomer Esiason said he wouldn’t expect the network to say anything.

“CBS hasn’t made any statement and I don’t suspect that they will” – Boomer Esiason on Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/67laKOYwPL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2026

“The Tony Romo thing is pretty cut and dry, you know what it is, you know what he did, you know that it’s regretful for sure. CBS hasn’t made any statement and I don’t suspect that they will,” Esiason told co-host Gregg Giannotti on their WFAN morning show this week. “And I think Tony will ultimately have to face questions and he’s gonna end up having to go before a judge in September right in the beginning of the football season. He’s a good guy, made a really bad, regretful decision.”

“Thank God nobody got hurt, and thank God he didn’t get hurt, and hopefully everything’s gonna be okay and he’ll learn from what is an obvious, just really bad mistake.”

It’s worth noting, Esiason made the comment about not suspecting CBS to issue a statement on Romo while his WFAN radio show was being simulcast on CBS Sports Network.

Romo currently has a court date set for Monday, Sept. 21. A first-offense OWI in Wisconsin is typically treated as a civil violation rather than a criminal charge. Romo will not have to appear in court, which should allow him to call his Week 2 game the previous day as scheduled.

The recent legal issue continues a downward trend for Romo’s TV career, who was widely praised for his broadcasting style when he entered the booth for CBS in 2017. Romo was quickly dubbed “Romostradamus” for his ability to predict plays, and soon received an industry-altering $180 million contract to remain with CBS as their lead NFL analyst.

In recent years, however, Romo has been widely criticized for mistakes, uttering strange noises and talking over broadcast partner Jim Nantz. Previous leadership at CBS even held what was described as an “intervention” with Romo in 2023 to better his preparation habits.

Some have speculated whether CBS could use the arrest as an excuse to part ways with their lead NFL analyst. But even though Romo has regressed in the booth, he maintains an immense level of fame as a former Cowboys quarterback. And as long as Nantz wants to continue working with Romo, CBS seems unlikely to make any drastic change. A statement on Romo’s arrest, however, is probably warranted.