It’s hard to imagine how much college basketball has changed since Bill Raftery left home to play at La Salle University in 1960. Even when he joined CBS Sports almost a generation later in 1983, there was no three-point line and the NCAA Tournament field still had 48 teams.

The changes have come fast and furious in the past few years. The advent of NIL and the transfer portal have led some of the sport’s most prominent coaches to step away from the game, rather than deal with the sport’s new era.

Raftery, now 81, told Front Office Sports that people should either adapt to NIL and the transfer portal, or get out of the sport.

“It’s almost like the rules of basketball, where commentators will say, ‘I don’t like the jump ball possession arrow,'” Raftery told FOS. “Whatever the rules are, well, what are you gonna do about them? You adhere to them or you get out. Whether you like it or not, whether it’s distasteful or not, it’s just another area where you just have to go full steam ahead.”

Yet Raftery concedes things have swung too far toward players.

“I think there had to be a correction at some point to let the young guys benefit,” Raftery said. “The level it’s gone has far exceeded what a lot of people thought, but I think calmer minds and heads will prevail and they’ll get it where it’s feasible and reasonable at some point.”

Raftery’s ability to adapt to all those changes through the years explains his remarkable longevity in the sport. He’s set to call his 10th Final Four on CBS (he’s worked almost two dozen other Final Fours on the radio side). He’s still a beloved figure among fans and media.

But at Raftery’s age, retirement looms closer every day. When FOS asked if he’d given that any thought, he answered directly.

“Not really. I’ve been blessed with support from other people, so I never really think about it,” Raftery said. “I’m sure at some point they’ll let me know if you’re not doing your job, but I just sort of take each year as it goes. It’s been delightful this year. There’s never really been a year in my mind where I’ve felt tired. Plus, the tournament rejuvenates you. It’s like a whole different step up.

“I just sort of do whatever they ask and, God willing, if they still want me I still enjoy doing it.”