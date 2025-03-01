Credit: Sean Dougherty-USA TODAY Sports

March is finally upon us, bringing in daily conversations about Bracketology and anticipation for upsets and wild endings ahead of the 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament. And in celebration of that, CBS posted a fun compilation of one of the premiere voices of March Madness for over three decades.

Since 1983, just the second year that CBS started as the broadcast host of the NCAA Tournament, Raftery has been a color analyst for the uber-popular event, pairing with some of the biggest names in broadcasting including James Brown, Sean McDonough, and Verne Lundqvist over the years among many others.

Raftery has a number of different trademarked catchphrases that come to mind for most college basketball fans. But perhaps the most notable, which has accompanied so many of the most clutch shots in the history of the sport, is Raftery’s “Onions” call after timely made shots in late-game situations.

In honor of the start of March Madness season, CBS took to social media to post a compilation of the best “Onions” calls from Raftery over the years.

Naturally, fans and media members alike took to social media to rejoice that this compilation now exists and that we are shortly approaching even more great memories being made.

Very few broadcasters have mastered the art of emphasizing a big play without ruining it by saying too much. But Raftery’s “Onions” call certainly does just that, which is perhaps why it is so beloved by so many.

At 81 years of age, Raftery is still as sharp as it gets in the broadcasting world. So it should be a treat to hear many more “Onions” calls later this month when he joins Ian Eagle and Grant Hill on the call of the Final Four on CBS for a second straight year.