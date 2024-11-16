Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS changed up The NFL Today going into the 2024 season, but longtime panelist Bill Cowher survived the revamp and will be back in 2025 as well.

Cowher confirmed his return for his 19th season in an appearance on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast released Friday ahead of the show’s remote broadcast from Buffalo on Nov. 17.

The NFL Today cast knew change was coming, Cowher said. And it did. CBS moved on from veteran broadcasters Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms earlier this year, but Cowher appears to have come to terms on a two-year contract with the network.

“We all finished out last year not knowing exactly what the next year was going to be,” Cowher said. “I know there was a Super Bowl run that we were on and we were trying to embrace the moment, but I think all of us knew at some point that there was going to be some change, because a lot of contracts were up. We really didn’t talk about it, all you try to do is embrace it.”

The Super Bowl XL champion head coach also opened up on the challenges of evaluating himself in a studio show environment.

“The toughest thing for me coming in as a professional is, what’s the metric? There’s no feedback,” Cowher explained. “I always had a metric when I was coaching, it was wins and losses. Sometimes, I would walk away, ‘Was that a good show? Was that a good year?’ I don’t know. I guess it was. Sometimes I wish I had more feedback because I don’t know what that metric is. But I’ve been here long enough to know … the metric is how did you feel about how the chemistry of the show went? Did we have flow to that show?”

Like NFL Today anchor James Brown earlier this season, Cowher said his responsibility since returning has been to shepherd along the new cast. This season, JJ Watt was promoted to full-time while rookie Matt Ryan made his debut. They joined Cowher, Brown, and standout Nate Burleson, who was hired in 2017.

“Whatever it was going to be, if I was going to be the person that was going to be asked [not to return], I get it. Like I said before, all I want to know is I want to be appreciated and wanted,” Cowher said. “And when those days come where you’re not, and you’re held just because of a contract, that will never be a problem with me. I just want to be appreciated. And along the way, just trying to build chemistry and try to take this new team we have to another level an be as good as we can be, that’s what I’m being asked to do. That’s the role that I have being on this set.”

Everyone involved with The NFL Today has emphasized the show’s looser feel this season. From a more spacious set with comfy chairs to less structured segments, Cowher feels good about the new direction.

The chemistry he tries to bring to the show is easier with the laid-back format.

“We’re trying to get away from all the scripted things,” Cowher explained. “We know there’s certain things that we want to do, we know who’s going to talk next. But leave room for comeback. Leave room for dialogue, just to have some dialogue back and forth. And that’s what they want, that’s what I believe we’re in the course of doing. I really like the chemistry that we have, I really like the structure that we have. A little more freedom, and I think it’s going to make for a better show.”

In the interview, Cowher said he understands “change for the sake of change” from his days as a coach. That feels like an accurate label for CBS shuffling its NFL studio show.

But sometimes it still works, and Cowher has a positive approach to all that change.

