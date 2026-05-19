Credit: Fox News

Bill Belichick is still accusing CBS of being dishonest in an interview that prompted his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, to interject.

It’s been more than a year since Belichick’s infamous appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning. Belichick apparently showed up for the interview expecting a “puff piece” about his coaching career and memoir, The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football. CBS and interviewer Tony Dokoupil, however, seemed equally interested in Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, who was sitting off-camera.

CBS isn’t alone, as most of the country has been infatuated with the nearly half-century age gap between Belichick and his 25-year-old girlfriend. Even more than the age gap, there has been an interest in Hudson’s ability to influence Belichick. Hudson has attempted to control Belichick’s portrayal in the media, for example, by interrupting the CBS News Sunday Morning interview several times last year when asked about their relationship.

But while Hudson has been criticized for the way she handled the interview, Belichick is still blaming CBS. Joining this week’s episode of Fox News Media’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, Belichick says he “couldn’t believe” how CBS treated him and his girlfriend in their interview one year ago.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“As we’ve seen recently, there have been more editing problems, and they go back over a couple of years,” Belichick told Hannity. “Multiple examples of editing and interview process and all that. You know, I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively. I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me. They’ve done that with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is.

“I’m kind of confused about some of the things that they say they are, but I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

After Hudson was criticized for attempting to influence the CBS interview last year, Belichick issued a statement in defense of his girlfriend by claiming she was trying to keep the conversation on topic, not “deflecting.” Belichick also accused CBS of creating a “false narrative” by promoting “selectively edited clips,” which is why he’s still seeking the full transcript one year later.

CBS, however, has maintained that it agreed to “no preconditions or limitations” on which topics could or couldn’t be discussed prior to the interview. One year later, hopefully, we can put this story to rest. Unless Belichick ever gets his hands on those transcripts.