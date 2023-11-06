Jul 31, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Music artist and owner Ice Cube performs during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Aric Becker-USA TODAY Sports

BIG3 basketball, the three-on-three league founded by Ice Cube, will make a return to various CBS Sports platforms in the summer of 2024.

Per a Monday release, 20 regular games will air across CBS Sports in 2024, along with the BIG3 playoffs and championship game, the All-Star game, and the celebrity game.

“CBS feels like home for the BIG3, so it’s good to be back home. The best 3-on-3 basketball in the world on the best network in the world. It’s only right.” Said BIG3 Founder Ice Cube. “BIG3 continues to deliver an exciting brand of basketball to a passionate audience in addition to the work they do on behalf of players and the community,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming CBS Sports. “We look forward to the BIG3 returning to our slate of action-packed summer programming on CBS and Paramount+.”

The 2024 BIG3 season is set to run from Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, August 18. The full schedule, including broadcast assignments, will be released in the future.

The relationship between BIG3 and CBS Sports began in 2019 and has rolled along since.

Last year, the league received coverage due to its lack of coverage by the sports media. BIG3 founder Ice Cube made plenty of noise about the way BIG3 was covered (or not covered) by the sports media, which led to some discussion about those claims.

BIG3 fills a dry part of the sports calendar for CBS Sports, so continuing this relationship seems like a logical move for both parties.

