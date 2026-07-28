Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on a NFL on CBS broadcast on Oct. 13, 2024. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Tony Romo has gone through several ups and downs as the lead NFL game analyst at CBS Sports, and now he faces legal trouble as well.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is a polarizing figure on the air in CBS’ No. 1 broadcast booth, and his reputation inside the walls of the company has fluctuated in his near-decade in the seat as well. Previous leadership infamously met with him for an intervention of sorts in 2022, shortly after he signed a whopping 10-year, $180 million contract with the network.

In the years since, he called another Super Bowl — in a mostly strong performance that was partly overshadowed when he stepped on partner Jim Nantz’s call of the game-winning touchdown — but has continually made high-profile mistakes and drawn the ire of NFL diehards.

Still, in the aftermath of Romo’s OWI (operating while intoxicated) arrest in Wisconsin last week, CBS management is seemingly standing behind him. A new report from the Daily Mail contains several quotes from executives at the company who backed Romo, one of whom told the British outlet that Romo “isn’t going anywhere.”

Some in the industry have speculated that the arrest could be an ideal excuse for CBS to part ways with Romo, who had seemingly been on thin ice at the network in the past. And with the caveat that this report — and other follow-ups — are coming mostly from tabloids, Romo appears to be safe.

“I don’t want to act like it’s not a big deal, because it is. But it’s not going to get him fired,” a CBS exec told the Daily Mail.

A separate source laid out for the outlet, in great detail, how Romo handled the situation transparently with his bosses.

They told the Daily Mail in part:

“Thankfully, Tony didn’t hurt himself or anyone else, and most importantly, no lives were lost. He knows he made a terrible decision and is well aware of it and he knows he disappointed not only himself, but those he works with and family. “He contacted his bosses almost immediately to let them know what had happened because he understood the story would spread quickly once it became public. He’s already canceled his appearance at the golf tournament he was scheduled to attend and play in, and over the next few weeks he’s looking to keep a low profile while focusing on getting himself ready for the upcoming season. “In the meantime, he’ll deal with the legal process, comply with whatever the court decides, and let his attorneys handle the situation as they work toward resolving the matter. His goal is to put this behind him as quickly as possible. “As for his job, he won’t be fired. While the incident is unquestionably serious, those around him view it as an isolated lapse in judgment rather than something that defines him.”

It is unclear whether that quote came from leadership at CBS or someone else around the situation.

Running through all of this are the details of Romo’s contract, which has four seasons left. Since acquiring Paramount, the David Ellison braintrust has already quickly pivoted to the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has faced strong headwinds and legal pushback. And the Paramount Skydance team has not made any sweeping changes at CBS Sports since the takeover last year.