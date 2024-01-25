Credit: CBS

“I know I’ll probably stink for a while.”

That was Tony Romo in May 2017 as he prepared for his first season as an analyst for CBS. Turns out, he couldn’t have been more wrong. At least, at the time.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback drew rave reviews for his debut alongside Jim Nantz while CBS brass said he had “exceeded our expectations” with his exuberant exclamations and innate ability to predict plays.

While networks often have high hopes for former players transitioning into the booth, few ever seem to put it all together so fast like Romo. He parlayed that early success into a very lucrative contract in 2020 that made him the highest-paid NFL analyst at the time.

After coasting on the good vibes from his debut season for a while, audiences started to really sour on him in recent years. When former NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol lobbed some criticism at Romo in October 2022, saying he “does not seem to be the storyteller that he should be,” it was seen as overly harsh. However, his stock seemed to continue dropping in the eyes of more and more critics and fans in the year ahead.

Tony Romo went from "insightful, predictive announcer" to "Bob Saget narrating America's Home Videos" in two years — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 30, 2023

His thoughtful analysis and predictive wizardry were replaced by generic platitudes and obvious statements. Viewers were more likely to notice his grunting and other noises rather than remember any cogent discussion points. It started to feel to many like they were watching a game with an annoying roommate instead of a football expert. He also fell victim to the classic NFL analyst trap of becoming infatuated with certain quarterbacks and losing the ability to effectively critique them. All of a sudden, Dick Ebersol looked pretty prescient.

We're still not sure what to make of Tony Romo's "the wizard is still…wizardry." pic.twitter.com/8lbiHWmB2L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2023

The drumbeat about Romo’s drop-off became so loud that people started wondering if CBS would come to regret the massive deal they’d given him. Then came news that CBS executives had attempted an “intervention” with him, which CBS Sports chair Sean McManus initially called a “mischaracterization” but later admitted that he had “emphasized…some ways I thought [Romo] could be better”).

Initially, Romo tried to take the criticism in stride while Nantz claimed there was some kind of “agenda” against him. Eventually, Romo joined him in the agenda camp.

While the offseason allowed things to cool down, Romo entered the 2023-2024 NFL season with something to prove. However, criticism against him died down early on in the season. Some said that social media had gotten its pound of flesh and was done with him. Others offered up that critics had turned their bullseye on Al Michaels instead. There’s also a case to be made that Romo just wasn’t in much of a national spotlight for much of the NFL season.

While Nantz and Romo remain CBS’s No. 1 team, they didn’t exactly have the sexiest selection of games this year. They were stuck on Jets duty early on as the franchise tried to make Zach Wilson happen. They called a few Patriots games, which wasn’t the draw it used to be. They did a couple of Lions and Ravens games, but neither team was truly in the national limelight at that point. It wasn’t really until Week 13 (Bills-Eagles) and Week 14 (Bills-Chiefs) when Nantz and Romo were regularly speaking to the nation, so to speak.

"This may be a pick!" – Jim Nantz "I THINK IT'S INTERCEPTED, JIM!" – Tony Romo "They're saying it hit the ground." – Nantz "It did. BUT IT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS INTERCEPTED, JIM!" – Romo "I saw you jumping up and down. You thought it was a pick…" – Nantz ??️ pic.twitter.com/jeDyWPxzJf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

It is perhaps not coincidental, then, that the anti-Romo sentiment started to kick up again around this time. It became pretty commonplace to see Romo trending on X/Twitter during his games for all the wrong reasons. His affinity for Josh Allen and the Bills became a common annoyance. His ongoing presumption that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married became a common confusion. Things boiled over by the time the playoffs got here where Romo’s weird vocabulary, awkward moments, and obvious rooting interest for the Bills brought things full circle for a lot of viewers.

I’m sorry come again Tony Romo?? pic.twitter.com/48blDaX2xH — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) January 22, 2024

It would be unfair to say that the Romo hate is universal. He has plenty of defenders. And for the record, he and Nantz came in sixth (out of 17 teams) in Awful Announcing’s 2023 NFL Announcer Rankings, which are based on reader grades. There are plenty of people out there who enjoy his calls or, perhaps even more complimentary, don’t have a strong opinion about him (a compliment in its own way).

However, as Romo gets ready to call the AFC Championship and, in two weeks, Super Bowl LVIII, the spotlight on him and Nantz is turning back into a bullseye, and this time it’s hard to blame it all on a shadowy agenda.

“It was almost cringeworthy at times listening to Romo,” said Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp on Wednesday’s episode of The Marchand and Ourand Podcast when discussing his and Nantz’s performance over the weekend. “I think he has really lost whatever mojo he started with.”

Karp added that there seems to be a disconnect in the booth between Nantz and Romo, something audiences shouldn’t be feeling seven years into a broadcasting partnership.

“They’re not there. They’re not in sync at all. Like you see almost every time with [Joe] Buck and [Troy] Aikman, I’m just not feeling it with Nantz and Romo… The rapport is getting worse and not better, I feel. And that’s not what you want to see, especially given the money that he got a couple of years ago.”

Podcast host Andrew Marchand said that the issue isn’t just specific to Romo but that the booth as a whole is having problems.

“They make a lot of mistakes,” said Marchand. “They kind of make calls where they say it’s caught or they’re confused. The one that really stuck out was the fake punt when Sean McDermott called that with Damar Hamlin. Could’ve been an amazing story considering his backstory. And then they didn’t get it. It ended up not being as big a deal because of the fumble on the ensuing drive that went through the endzone. But that was like the biggest call of the year and when you listen to that call it just didn’t hit the moment in any way.

The Bills go with the fake punt to Damar Hamlin and… that doesn't work. pic.twitter.com/HVo3RWBpOt — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 22, 2024

“I know CBS is trying to make it work,” added Marchand. “They’re trying hard to figure out ways to enhance it but it’s a struggle right now. The next two weeks, or really three weeks, it’s gonna be something to watch, the Romo-Nantz combination.”

Here’s the rub for Romo and CBS. While having the rights to the Super Bowl is what every NFL broadcasting partner wants, if there’s outsized attention on the problems in their booth, specifically spotlighted on Romo and his tics, it could end up creating some very unintended negative consequences. Whereas last year was a coming-out party of sorts for Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, CBS’s goal this year might be to figure out how to minimize the opportunities for audiences to notice Romo, or at the very least notice the things that people have come to dislike about his style. That’s asking a lot when close to 100 million people are tuning in and paying very close attention to your broadcast.

Had Olsen stunk up the Super Bowl last year, Fox had Tom Brady waiting in the wings. If Romo ends up being on everyone’s “Thumbs Down” list on Monday, there isn’t really any backup plan for CBS. It’s one thing for the Week 7 regional audience to come away annoyed at Romo, it’s something else altogether for the Super Bowl audience to remember how much they disliked him (and for that to be a talking point the next day).

Maybe this is just how it is. There are plenty of loud Cris Collinsworth, Joe Buck, and Troy Aikman haters out there but that’s not reflected in the announcer rankings. Maybe we’re just settling into what the Tony Romo experience was meant to be. Grating and annoying to some but ultimately not enough so that it becomes a true problem. Maybe he’ll work through it and his quirks will become weirdly charming again.

Like the man said back in 2017, “I know I’ll probably stink for a while.” Maybe he just had the timeline wrong.