2024 has not been a year to remember for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

And in one of the least appealing games of the day with Perderson’s Jags taking on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, a weird timeout call by Pederson had the CBS broadcast crew of Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty entirely confused.

The Jaguars just called a timeout *before* the 2M warning with time on the play clock and the broadcast crew is incensed lmao. “I don’t understand that at all.I don’t have an answer for that one.” pic.twitter.com/GdOBRiGj8s — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 22, 2024

As the Jaguars attempted to snap the ball with the clock winding down towards the two-minute warning, Pederson decided to call a timeout with 2:02 left in the first half. The decision left the CBS broadcast crew searching for reasons.

“This is an odd timeout to take at this juncture,” Barber began.

“There was a half-a-second difference between the play clock and the game clock, I don’t think they would’ve had to have taken the timeout. They could’ve just gone to the two-minute warning,” Catalon chimed in.

“I don’t understand that at all at this point to call that timeout. I don’t have an answer for that one,” McCourty concurred.

Pederson has become an easy target this season as the Jaguars now stand at 3-11 despite a level of optimism surrounding the team before the season began. In all likelihood Pederson will be fired at the end of the season, making it even easier to tee off on the embattled coach.

Even though he’s an easy target, the announcers’ criticisms were completely valid. The timeout made no sense at all. The Jaguars could’ve saved a timeout by simply allowing the clock to run to the two-minute warning. It seemed like a panicked move by Pederson and Co.

For Jaguars fans, the moment was likely emblematic for the rest of the season. Luckily for them, they can be put out of their misery in two weeks.

