Andrew Perloff learned a couple of things Thursday.

He can, in fact, eat an entire jar of peanut butter in one sitting, as he recently boasted.

But doing so can make you sick.

The CBS Sports Radio host, one half of the Maggie and Perloff Show that airs weekday afternoons, had told co-host Maggie Gray on a recent episode that he loves peanut butter and could eat an entire jar. Gray challenged him, and Perloff showed up March 2 with a 16-ounce jar, ready to prove his point.

Hold everything. CBS Sports Radio’s parent company, Audacy, halted the challenge. There’s obviously a choking hazard involved in eating too much peanut butter too quickly.

Perloff eventually cleared the legal red tape and Thursday tackled the challenge. While he ate the peanut butter, Gray threw some challenges at him, including giving him some tough names to pronounce (think “Giannis Antetokounmpo”) with a mouth full of PB.

Perloff tried some pronunciations with a mouthful of Peanut Butter and it did NOT go well #pbchallenge pic.twitter.com/rcivOF2ZMf — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) March 9, 2023

Perloff finished one jar during the show, then started a second one, but judging by his appearance, he probably wishes he had not.

Couldn’t leave it alone. Successfully finished the one jar of peanut butter challenge. Tried to take down a 2nd jar and paid the price. pic.twitter.com/jCMHChZHjI — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) March 9, 2023

“I flew way too close to the sun. Now I’m going to have to throw up all over the sun,” Perloff joked, looking ill. Moments later he had his head down in his arms on the desk as Gray asked how he felt.

“Something feels wrong. I don’t feel well,” Perloff responded. “I’m glad I got through the first jar. That second jar was the biggest mistake of my entire life.

“That took years off his life,” Gray joked.

Perloff got tired of Gray’s jabs at him.

“Honestly, I can choose which way to throw up, and I’m definitely going in your direction,” he joked.

The show’s fans weren’t sure what to think of the stunt.

[Maggie and Perloff on Twitter]