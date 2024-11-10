CBS announcer Andrew Catalon talked about how Damar Hamlin and Joe Flacco, moments before the two were linked by a big play. Photo Credit: CBS Sports

Did Andrew Catalon speak an event into existence Sunday?

Catalon doesn’t have supernatural powers but some fans might wonder about that after the CBS Sports play-by-play announcer made comments in the Buffalo Bills-Indianapolis Colts game that immediately prefaced a play involving the players he mentioned.

Midway through the third quarter, Catalon began talking about Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable comeback from his scary on-field collapse in a game in January 2023.

“Well, Damar Hamlin has played 98 percent of the snaps this year,” Catalon said. “And we talked to (Colts quarterback) Joe Flacco on Friday about winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award last year. And look, we all can agree we think it should have been Damar Hamlin. In fact, they changed the criteria this year so that it will be given to someone who shows resilience coming back from injury or illness.”

The broadcast flashed a side-by-side image of Flacco and Hamlin as Catalon talked.

“But Joe Flacco even said ‘I should not have won the award, it should have gone to Damar Hamlin,'” Catalon continued.

While the CBS announcer was saying that line, the Colts snapped the ball. Flacco fumbled, and — you guessed it — Hamlin recovered the ball.

Catalon sounded surprised Hamlin made the play.

“Flacco lost the football, had it knocked away — and the Bills have it! Damar Hamlin! How about that! Flacco lost it … and Damar Hamlin recovers.”

As CBS announcers discuss how Damar Hamlin should have won Comeback Player of the Year over Joe Flacco, Flacco fumbles and Hamlin recovers! pic.twitter.com/sr5fOCUTKe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2024



Catalon has no supernatural powers (we are aware of) but it was definitely one of those moments that fuels those who believe in that bizarre “We’re all living in a simulation” theory.

[CBS]