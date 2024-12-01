Photo Credit: CBS

The Michigan Wolverines surprised everyone with their upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, But as the CBS studio crew outlined in their assessment of the game, it perhaps shouldn’t be all that much of a shock when you consider the box score and the history of these games between the two teams.

Saturday’s matchup of course took place on Fox as a part of its Big Noon Kickoff package. But given the nature of the No. 2 team in the country going down, the game was discussed on several different studio shows throughout the day on Saturday, including the CBS studio crew during halftime of Notre Dame’s win over USC.

Led by Adam Zucker and Brian Jones, the team outlined how in the past 23 meetings between the two teams, the team who has won the rushing battle has won the game. This was again the case in Saturday’s matchup, with Michigan outgaining Ohio State on the ground 172-77 in total yards.

“It’s 23 straight meetings where the team who wins the rushing game battle wins the game,” said Zucker. “And Michigan out-rushed them by about 100 yards.”

Brian Jones then further hammered home the point, saying that Michigan “out-physicaled” Ohio State. Zucker agreed, going as far as saying that Michigan also out-physicaled them after the game.

“Yes, out-physicaled them,” said Jones.

“They did that, too. Including after the game,” added Zucker.

When Zucker says that Michigan “out-physicaled” Ohio State after the game, he is of course referring to the on-field altercation after the game between the two teams that stemmed from Michigan attempting to plant their team flag on the Ohio State logo at midfield.

It’s quite hard to say who really out-physicaled who after the game. Both teams shared pushing and shoving and it wasn’t really clear which side got the better of who.

Truth be told, both teams really lost out on the postgame altercation, as players and coaches from both teams were injured following the scuffle, on top of it overall being a pretty bad look for both teams.

As far as Zucker’s comments about the in-game physicality, it was quite clear that Michigan was indeed the more physical team.

Ohio State now will need to hope that the CFP committee values their wins over Penn State and Indiana in the regular season. Going into Week 14, the Buckeyes were on track to take part in the Big Ten Championship game against Oregon. But now, it will be Penn State who will take on the Ducks next weekend.

