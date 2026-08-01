Credit: CBS, icanflypod

Aaron Rodgers might not be returning to The Pat McAfee Show, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with television, especially with the future of Tony Romo at CBS now in doubt.

In the wake of being arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated last week in Milwaukee, CBS placed Romo on leave “until further notice” Friday morning. With no timetable for his return, Romo will be replaced by J.J Watt in their lead NFL booth alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Watt had a great rookie year in the booth alongside Ian Eagle last season for CBS, and appears to be a star analyst in the making. But as much of a star as J.J. Watt is, he’s not on the level of what Fox can boast with Tom Brady. Romo isn’t Brady either, but as the former quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, he’s closer. No matter how great Watt does, he seems like a great candidate to keep the seat warm at CBS for whoever they deem the next big thing, much like Greg Olsen once did for Fox and Brady. And if CBS wants to chase Tom Brady-like stardom, the next big thing might have to be Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has made it clear this will be his final year in the NFL. Rodgers has also already scoffed at the idea of doing TV when he retires.

“We’re not going to live a public life,” Rodgers said earlier this year. “We’re not going to now. Not in the future. Not ever. When this is done, it’s Keyser Söze. You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV. I’m not going to be out and about.”

But Rodgers was also open about his desire to be Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement on Jeopardy! after serving as a guest host in 2021. If he was interested in Jeopardy! then he was interested in TV. And if he was once interested in TV, then CBS will probably make a call.

Brady didn’t have his sights set on TV when his playing career was winding down either. Fox changed that with $37.5 million per year and a “brand ambassador” title to go along with their role as lead NFL analyst.

This is the NFL; fans are watching games no matter who is on the call. But just as fans tuned into Brady’s first year wondering how he would do, there would be a similar curiosity with Rodgers. There are very few former NFL players who command that intrigue; Rodgers is undoubtedly one of them.

But as much as there would be intrigue with Rodgers, there would also be some concern about what he might say. If Rodgers is too polarizing to be on ESPN via The Pat McAfee Show, is he a fit for network TV?

The Aaron Rodgers fans have heard on podcasts probably isn’t the Aaron Rodgers they would hear on NFL broadcasts. Just as Rodgers doesn’t step to the podium after a game and start spewing conspiracy theories, he probably wouldn’t do it while calling an NFL game either. There’s barely enough time for an analyst to make their football points between plays, let alone start talking about Tartarian Empire conspiracies.

CBS would, however, need to be comfortable with Rodgers finding other outlets to share his conspiracies. Because being a lead NFL analyst probably won’t stop the four-time NFL MVP from going on podcasts to talk about aliens and his distrust in the government.

Past leadership at CBS might have had some concern about Rodgers. But since Paramount merged with Skydance Media, CBS is now headed by David Ellison, who has ties to the Trump administration, which was enough to spark unfounded rumors about putting Joe Rogan on 60 Minutes. All that to say, CBS might not have an issue with some of Rodgers’ more controversial theories.

Regardless of what he does or says during the offseason, CBS would be able to count on Rodgers come Sundays during the NFL season. One of the biggest complaints about Romo in recent years has been a lack of preparedness. Romo the broadcaster wasn’t too dissimilar from how he was as a quarterback, a gunslinger who would often improv after the snap.

Say what you want about Rodgers, but he has been one of the most prepared quarterbacks in NFL history, and there’s no reason to think that wouldn’t translate to the broadcast booth. If Rodgers gets an offer he can’t refuse to do TV, he’s going to come prepared, even if it’s not a dream job.