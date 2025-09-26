Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, CBS is set to debut 60 Minutes for its 58th season premiere, which will follow NFL coverage on CBS. And one portion of the 60 Minutes episode will include an interview with UFC President Dana White about the history of his fight promotion, the upcoming planned UFC event in 2026 at the White House, and the future of the UFC as it gets set to enter into its seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount.

On Thursday, CBS shared a press release on the upcoming season premiere of 60 Minutes along with a brief trailer previewing the show. And while the trailer doesn’t reveal anything about Dana White’s interview, the press release does share some insight into the topics White will discuss with CBS Correspondent Jon Wertheim.

Here is what the press release entails about White’s interview on 60 Minutes.

Correspondent Jon Wertheim catches up with the CEO-slash-hype man of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, in Las Vegas for an interview about his 25 years as the league’s undisputed boss. White’s sharp business instincts helped turn the UFC from a fledgling cage-fighting operation to a $15 billion global league. He talks about his friendship with President Donald Trump, his sport’s place in the “manosphere” and his plans for a summer 2026 fight card on the White House lawn. Nathalie Sommer is the producer.

White has, of course, already discussed both the Paramount deal and his plan for a White House event in the Summer of 2026 quite extensively as of late. However, this will mark the first time that White will address CBS viewers, the audience he will be tasked with intriguing throughout UFC’s deal with the network, publicly, about these topics.

As far as the White House fight card goes, it certainly makes sense for White to speak publicly about the card on CBS, considering that White recently teased the fact that the planned card could very well air on CBS for a national audience instead of being a Paramount+ exclusive fight card.