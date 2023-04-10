The LSU Tigers’ 102-85 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game Monday night sparked an incredible amount of discussion, especially around LSU star Angel Reese’s “You don’t see me” gesture to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (who had made the same gesture in earlier rounds) late in the game. That created a ton of sports media takes, led to discussion around a LSU White House visit (First Lady Dr. Jill Biden initially said she wanted to invite the Hawkeyes too, which led to Reese and some teammates saying they wouldn’t go, but that eventually wound up with a recantation of the Iowa invite and with Reese saying she’d join her teammates at the White House), and even saw Punkie Johnson portraying Reese on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

And now, Reese herself is in the media discussion a bit further. On Monday night, she’ll be co-hosting (along with teammate Flau’jae Johnson) a WNBA Draft watch-along show on the Bleacher Report app for the first round of picks, with that show beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s more on that from a release:

Tonight, at 7PM ET, LSU standouts and newly crowned National Champions, Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, will host a WNBA Draft watch-along show exclusively on the Bleacher Report app. The pair will weigh in and comment on the first round picks and discuss their championship run, along with all the fanfare and conversation it drove in the days following. Viewers will be able to watch, comment and ask questions of the pair live in the app. The watch-along follows a Bleacher Report content strategy that spotlights the sports world’s biggest moments and connects viewers with players, enabling them to interact and engage in a focused digital community on the B/R app.

Interestingly, this comes not long after Reese and Johnson both spoke on the I Am Athlete podcast about the advantages of staying in college (they’re not currently eligible for the WNBA draft) versus turning professional at this point:

“The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.” ?? Angel Reese isn’t rushing the jump from LSU to the WNBA ? Subscribe for the full #PaperRoute convo ? → https://t.co/urr9ZO73iY pic.twitter.com/UoZR5ado1P — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 5, 2023

But Reese (who has had quite a media week at this point) and Johnson still certainly have plenty of insights on the college players who will be drafted Monday. And it’s notable to see B/R spotlight the WNBA this way. They’ve previously done quite a few watch-along shows for drafts, including with the NFL. It’s cool to see that extended to the WNBA, especially with a couple of very in-the-conversation figures in Reese and Johnson.

