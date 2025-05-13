Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Even before she played in the WNBA, Angel Reese’s relationship with the media has been tricky.

The former LSU Tiger and now Chicago Sky star has found herself at the center of dueling narratives as she and Caitlin Clark have had a Bird/Magic-like dual career trajectory. The outspoken Reese often complains about the coverage she receives, saying it unjustly paints her negatively. Her detractors would say that she doesn’t put up the numbers to justify her talk, which leads to some relishing when she falls short of expectations on the court.

Fairly or not, Reese’s play gets scrutinized. Sometimes, because of what she says. Sometimes, because she’s not Caitlin Clark. Sometimes, because of both. And sometimes, for entirely unclear reasons.

Former NBA men’s basketball player Etan Thomas, who has worked in sports radio and written several books, took Bleacher Report to task Monday over how they wrote about Reese’s recent performance in an exhibition game.