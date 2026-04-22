A Bleacher Report graphic for their NFL Draft Live show.

For over a decade, Bleacher Report has given sports fans an alternative NFL Draft experience. An experience that is continuing to reach new heights through their partnership with Micah Parsons and the NFL.

B/R NFL Draft Night returns for all three days of the 2026 NFL Draft, beginning 8 p.m. ET Thursday night on the B/R app, YouTube channel, and HBO Max. Night one will be led by Adam Lefkoe, Trevor Sikkema, Malik Nabers, and Micah Parsons, who returns for his third year covering the draft.

Bleacher Report head of content Tyler Price spoke with Awful Announcing this week to discuss their growing partnership with the NFL, preview their draft show, and discuss what separates it from the coverage fans get with ESPN and NFL Network.

According to Price, the biggest differentiator is that it’s a player reaction show.

“ESPN and NFL Network are going to give you the deep analysis breakdown with some of the brightest minds in draft coverage,” Price acknowledged. “Analysts you’ve been listening to for the last six months telling you who is going to your team. Those shows are capstones of the draft journey for the broadcasters who have been telling fans which players are going to their favorite teams, and now it’s real. Now they can give deep analysis of what that is.

“At B/R, we’re watching it with fans, and it just so happens those other fans you’re watching it with are NFL players. It’s a much more relaxed, different experience, that you can consume both. We’ve created some of the best draft moments over the last few years through this style, and we’re excited to bring it back.”

And they expect those great moments to continue this year with Parsons and Nabers, especially as the Giants have two picks in the top-10 of the draft. With B/R, fans can react in the app and on YouTube alongside Parsons and Nabers in real time. Parsons and Nabers will be broadcasting from a studio in New York with Lefkoe and Sikkema, which Price believes helps keep B/R from trying to replicate what ESPN and NFL Network are doing on-site.

“Being on-site, you just end up in the mix with all the other shows that are on-site, and honestly, the player access would slow us down,” Price said. “I like the differentiated feel of it, and being able to be in both places keeps us from slowing the show down by waiting for a player to arrive on set. And the broadcasts that are out there, ESPN and NFL Network will have views of the stage, I don’t think the internet needs another view of that.”

While B/R NFL Draft Night will originate from New York, they will have a set on-site that will allow draftees to join the show live from Pittsburgh. But B/R seeks to use those interviews as a tool to enhance the show and its conversations, not bog it down.

“We have to remind ourselves that people are here for the picks, don’t get in the way of the picks,” Price explained. “We target about five of those player interactions. With Malik and the Giants situation, we’ll definitely target the Giants’ picks.”

Access to draftees is one of the benefits gained from B/R’s partnership with the NFL. “The NFL providing access to players and giving us the space on-site, that has fundamentally changed the energy on the show,” Price said.

The other aspect of the partnership that has fundamentally changed the B/R’s draft show is their ability to use NFL highlights.

“We’re uniquely situated where we have a ridiculous amount of college footage we’re able to use,” Price noted of their college football partnership. “And now that we also have the NFL, we do a lot of player comps. ‘Let me show you how this pass rusher moves in college, and let me show you how Von Miller does it in the NFL,’ as an example. And we do a lot of one-to-one comparison pieces, because that’s one of the easiest ways for a fan to digest who this player is. Show the fans and NFL player the draftee is similar too.”

Bleacher Report’s draft coverage launched in 2013 as a more traditional show with a host and analyst talking to their audience while grading each selection. But it’s morphed into more of a community conversation, giving fans the opportunity to interact with players and offer instant reactions in real time. And as much as B/R builds an audience around offering a unique perspective of the NFL Draft, Micah Parsons returning for his third year on the show is its own draw.

“He’s just an incredible talent,” Price said of Parsons. “I’ve been around what ex-player talent looks like. Micah’s got that feel. He’s just different, he can speak quickly, he knows the sport, he’s punchy, he’s authentic, he makes the other guests and analysts that come in feel comfortable…he has a very unique gravity to him that players and fans are drawn to.”

For B/R, this NFL partnership has been a bit of a missing link to not only their draft coverage, but for everything they attempt to offer sports fans.

“It’s been incredible,” Price said of B/R partnering with the NFL. “I want to provide fans with a virtual credential to every possible place we can go in sports. To do that, you’d better have access to the NFL tentpoles. And the fact that we’re able to take fans to the Super Bowl, take them to international games, take them to opening week and create some really unique content around it. It has really enhanced that experience for fans. We’re uniquely positioned with the NFL that we’re not a rightsholder on linear. We think this unique partnership will continue to grow, and that’s what we’ve heard from them as well.”