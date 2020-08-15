The last few years have seen Bleacher Report dive heavily into animated shows mixing sports and pop culture, including Game of Zones, The Champions and Gridiron Heights. They’re now doing that with a new show called Role Players, which will premiere its first episode this Saturday (August 15) at 11 a.m. Eastern in the Bleacher Report app and across their social channels. Here’s more on the series from a release:

Bleacher Report, known for pioneering the genre of sports animation with popular series Game of Zones, The Champions and Gridiron Heights, will debut its newest animated series this Saturday – Role Players sponsored by State Farm. The parody series, written by Family Guy alum Alex Carter, drops the best NBA players into your favorite TV shows and video games.The first episode, premiering this weekend, will feature a cheeky twist on Black Mirror with Kevin Durant at the center of the drama. …Role Players will mark a return to Saturday morning animation with all new episodes premiering Saturdays at 11:00 AM ET across the B/R app and social channels.

Here’s a clip from the first episode:

KD’s new app to clap back at haters backfires… The best NBA players are being dropped into your favorite shows and video games. Introducing “Role Players,” a new animated series from B/R. The premiere drops this Saturday (@StateFarm) pic.twitter.com/OIFsUqvzMO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2020

Previous shows here have worked out pretty well for Bleacher Report; the release says their animated series have recorded more than 200 million social media views so far, and Game of Zones has earned two Sports Emmy nominations. And it’s certainly notable to see them continuing to invest in this kind of content for apps and social platforms. We’ll see how Role Players is received.