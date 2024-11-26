Photo created by Liam Mcguire.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, one of Ukraine’s most prominent athletes, is targeting UFC commentator and prominent American podcaster Joe Rogan over remarks the latter made about the war in Ukraine.

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sharply criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Amid news that the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use American missiles to strike Russia, Rogan suggested the actions “could potentially start World War III.”

“Zelenskyy says Putin is terrified,” Rogan continued. “F*** you man. F*** you people. You f***ing people are about to start World War III.”

Klitschko responded to the comments via a video posted to social media which has since garnered over 16 million views.

“You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the Third World War, so let me tell you that you’re repeating Russian propaganda,” Klitschko stated. “Putin’s Russia is in trouble, so they want to scare you and people like you. His war was supposed to last three days. It has lasted three years thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of us Ukrainians. So you’re using the only weapon that Putin really intends to use, propaganda, and this weapon really weakens our democracies.”

The Joe Rogan Experience X account then issued a reply. “Does this make sense to anyone or just an attempt to get on the podcast?”

To which Klitschko replied, “Fear Factor = Offering a public opinion about a nation, but not able to discuss your opinion and facts with another public figure of the nation you had the opinion about. We would only meet in the podcast ring not in the boxing ring. Let’s do it! What are you waiting for?”

Rogan has been open to having guests with dissenting viewpoints on in the past, though has been more deliberately right-wing in recent years. The host endorsed Donald Trump the day before the 2024 Presidential Election.

It will be interesting to see whether Rogan welcomes Klitschko onto the podcast after this public spat.

