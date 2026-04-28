Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

Anthony Joshua will have a big step up in class from Jake Paul for his next Netflix superfight as he will finally face off in the ring against Tyson Fury.

Joshua and Fury are two British icons who have each held multiple world championships. However, due to promotional differences and career paths, the two have never met in the ring.

And that is finally changing.

On Monday, Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine posted a video reporting that the deal was signed between Fury and Joshua to fight in the fourth quarter of 2026. The fight will be aired on Netflix and Coppinger was eager to thank his Ring Magazine boss, “His Excellency” Turki Alalshikh, as the man responsible for making it happen.

Breaking news! Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua is a done deal, I’m told, for the fourth quarter of this year, @ringmagazine show on Netflix! Biggest fight in UK history. And like so many other major fights, it’s happening because of @Turki_alalshikh. Canelo-Crawford, Beterbiev-Bivol,… pic.twitter.com/6eshN6QG7w — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 27, 2026

Joshua will fight a warmup bout against Kristian Prenga in July on DAZN. It will be his first fight since a tragic car crash in Nigeria that killed two individuals he was riding with. Fury fought for the first time since losing back-to-back fights against Oleksandr Usyk earlier this month, defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov that was also on Netflix.

What’s fascinating about this megafight is that it requires the two major rivals in the boxing world to come together to make it happen. Tyson Fury is being promoted by Zuffa Boxing and Turki Alalshikh. Zuffa is the boxing arm of TKO and spearheaded by Alalshikh and Dana White. However, Anthony Joshua is represented by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hearn and White have traded barbs back and forth over the latter’s forays into the boxing world.

However, with time running out in both men’s careers at the top of the sport, it was probably now or never to make the fight happen while interest would still be high. And there’s too much money to be made, especially in the UK, to not get it done. It’s unclear at this point whether it will be a joint promotion between Zuffa and Matchroom or whether one entity will take charge. But it does mark a continued push by Netflix into the combat sports world with Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey set to have their own dream fight on the streamer next month.